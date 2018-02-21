Thor sequel takes top spot in rental chart

Thor 3: Ragnorak (12), tops the latest the DVD rental chart produced by TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill.

The rest of the top 20 is as follows;

2. Jigsaw (18)

3. Breathe (12)

4. Death of Stalin (15)

5. Geostorm (12)

6. Brimstone (18)

7. Snowman (15)

8. Happy Death Day (15)

9. My Little Pony Movie (U)

10. Mountain Between Us (12)

11. Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

12. Blade Runner (2046)

13. Home Again (15)

14. Flatliners (15)

15. Rememory (12)

16. Kingsman 2 Golden Circle (15)

17. L.A. Vengeance (15)

18. Mother (18)

19. My Pet Dinosaur (PG)

20. Renegades (12)