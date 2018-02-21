Thor sequel takes top spot in rental chart

Undated film still handout from Thor: Ragnarok. Pictured: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. See PA Feature FILM Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios/Jasin Boland. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FILM Reviews.
Undated film still handout from Thor: Ragnarok. Pictured: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. See PA Feature FILM Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios/Jasin Boland. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FILM Reviews.
Share this article

Thor 3: Ragnorak (12), tops the latest the DVD rental chart produced by TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill.

The rest of the top 20 is as follows;

2. Jigsaw (18)

3. Breathe (12)

4. Death of Stalin (15)

5. Geostorm (12)

6. Brimstone (18)

7. Snowman (15)

8. Happy Death Day (15)

9. My Little Pony Movie (U)

10. Mountain Between Us (12)

11. Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

12. Blade Runner (2046)

13. Home Again (15)

14. Flatliners (15)

15. Rememory (12)

16. Kingsman 2 Golden Circle (15)

17. L.A. Vengeance (15)

18. Mother (18)

19. My Pet Dinosaur (PG)

20. Renegades (12)