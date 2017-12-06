Thousands turn out to enjoy Haverhill’s Family Christmas Night

Haverhill’s Family Christmas Night once again came up trumps last Friday as the crowds flocked into the town centre to enjoy the festive offerings.

Shops and cafes stayed open until late as the town centre was filled with people enjoying the fairground rides, stalls run by community organisations and charities, Queen Street Christmas market and the street entertainers, including the Slack Magirdle morris dancers, the Bouncing Snowmen and a duo on glowing hover boards wearing LED suits that changed into various Christmas decorations.

The Bouncing Snowmen out and about at the Haverhill Family Christmas Night. Picture: Mecha Morton

Community groups involved included the Haverhill Show, Community First Responders, Reach Community Projects, Friends of East Town Park, Joshua Tarrant Trust, Rail Haverhill and Stepping Stones.

Music on the stage in Market Square came from the Elfish Pressie, while Aladdin star, Bobby Dazzler, joined the Mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach, to switch on the lights, of which more have been put up this year.

Bobby counted in the fireworks display when it started at 8pm, while the Haverhill Army Cadets marshalled the display for the first time

Haverhill Town Council’s arts and leisure manager, Nick Keeble, said numbers were slightly down on 2016 due to the colder weather, but the evening was a success.

He said: “There were thousands and thousands of people.

“We’ve had good reports from some of the community groups, some of whom raised £1,000 or £2,000.

“That’s a really big hit for their fundraising.”