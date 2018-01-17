Three people robbed of bank cards at Haverhill cashpoints

Police are asking Haverhill residents to protect their card when withdrawing cash from an ATM after three recent distraction robberies at cash machines in Haverhill.

In all three thefts, the offenders distracted the victims while they were in the middle of a transaction, stealing their bank cards in the process.

On Thursday, January 11, at about 7.30am, an elderly man was using the ATM at Lloyds Bank in High Street, when he was distracted by two men who stated that his bank card had been ‘eaten’ by the ATM.

The bank card was then taken by one of the men and subsequently used to remove funds from the man’s account.

On Saturday, January 13, at about 10.05am, a male suspect distracted an elderly woman at the ATM outside the Sainsbury’s store in Haycocks Road with a piece of paper, stealing her bank card in the process. There were possibly two men involved.

Another incident at Sainsbury’s happened at about 5.40pm the same day when a woman in her 40s was using the ATM and a white man wearing a blue baseball cap and a ‘Puffa’ jacket grabbed her arm and tried to distract her with a piece of paper.

She then realised that he had taken her bank card and later found that funds had been withdrawn from another ATM.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or has any knowledge of them should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime references 37/2580/18 (11 January) 37/2493/18 and 37/2499/18 (13 January) or use the online link http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Cash machines are an ideal opportunity for thieves to steal withdrawn funds/cards or record your pin number to gain access to your account.

There are a number of things you can do to protect your card when withdrawing cash from a cash machine.

Suffolk Police advise:

•Avoid using a cash point late at night or in a deserted street

•Leave the cash point as soon as you have completed the transaction

•Cover your pin when entering it so that no one else can see it

•Never count money in the street, put it away immediately

•Be aware of your surroundings