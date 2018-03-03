Trio from one Haverhill School all standing for election to Youth Parliament

Three students from Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill are campaigning to become West

Suffolk’s new Youth Member of Parliament.

Amelia Hodges and Jess Nobbs, both aged 12, and 15-year- old Kathiravan Parthipan have all drawn up manifestos after listening to a presentation from the Suffolk Youth Parliament.

Students were asked to register their interest with the Youth Parliament and there are seven candidates now campaigning across the west of the county.

Amelia and Kathiravan have written their manifestos and Jess has made a video with all three pledging to make sure young voices are heard and valued, as well as being keen to give young people more opportunities.

For the next two weeks, they are campaigning across the local area to get 11-18 year-olds in West Suffolk to vote for them.

Then, between March 5 and March 9, any young person aged 11-18 can vote by visiting

www.thesource.me.uk/elections.

After the votes have been counted, a Member of Youth Parliament for West Suffolk will be

elected and whoever comes second is given the title of deputy.

Jenna Powell, assistant headteacher at Samuel Ward Academy said: “We are incredibly proud of all three students for showing an interest and passion for getting the voices and opinions of young people to be heard and being motivated to inspire changes for young people across the country.

“All three are exceptionally talented and motivated young people and we are very proud to have them as part of Samuel Ward Academy.”