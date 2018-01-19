U-turn on closure of Haverhill GP surgery building

Plans to close the Christmas Maltings surgery in Haverhill town centre look likely to be shelved – providing a deal can be struck with the landlord.

The Suffolk GP Federation had announced in June that it was applying to NHS England and the West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group to move all existing services from the Christmas Maltings building in Camps Road to the Clements surgery in Greenfields Way. Having reviewed the situation, the federation has decided it needs to keep the building.

Jules Styles, director of primary care for the federation, which took on the management of Christmas Maltings and Clements Practice in April last year, said: “If negotiations with the landlord are successful then it is our intention to keep the Christmas Maltings Surgery at Camps Road open.

“However, we want to be transparent and honest with our patients so they can understand the serious pressure that Christmas Maltings and Clements Practice is under.

“There is still a shortage of GPs at the practice and recruiting new clinicians remains a significant challenge.

“As a result, we will not be able to offer GP appointments at Camps Road. Instead, patients will have access to nurse- led services and community clinics for long-term conditions and physiotherapy.

“We also hope to provide a venue for services delivered by local hospitals.”

Ms Styles said they were also working hard to resolve issues around contacting the practice, which included the installation of a new telephone system.

Meanwhile, the West Suffolk Clinical Commission Group’s head of primary care, Lois Wreathall, has confirmed that the Haverhill Family Practice is to keep its new patient list closed until March as it looks to recruit another GP.

The practice currently has one GP vacancy and another GP is off on sick leave.

Each of the GPs does eight sessions per week.