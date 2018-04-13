UPDATED: Arrest after man attacked with axe-type weapon in Haverhill

A man has been arrested following a serious assault involving an axe-type weapon in Haverhill.

Police were called at 7.56pm yesterday (Thursday, April 12) after reports that a 25-year-old man had been attacked by another man with an axe-type weapon in the car park of Tesco, in Cangle Road, Haverhill.

The victim suffered three cuts to his head, two cuts to his arms and bruising to his back.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment but was discharged the same evening.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm shortly after 9am this morning and is currently in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he is awaiting questioning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 19761/18.