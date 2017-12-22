UPDATED: Two lives claimed after collisions on the A1307 and the A143

Two deaths have been confirmed after separate road traffic collisions near Haverhill - one of which took place almost four weeks ago.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision involving three cars on the A1307 between Linton and Horseheath that has resulted in the death of one woman.

Suffolk Police has also today confirmed that a 68-year-old woman has died almost four weeks after an accident on the A143.

Police were called at 12.20am and the ambulance service are at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said they were called about the A1307 collision at 12.20pm and attended the scene, together with the ambulance service.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and the road is closed in both directions.

People are being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting CC-22122017-0221.

The 68-year-old woman who died after the collision on the A143 has been named by Suffolk Police as Teresa Smith, of Haverhill.

She was driving a blue Toyota MR2 when it left the road in Little Wratting at about 2.35pm on Saturday, November 25 and collided with a tree

She sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, but has subsequently died.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who believes they may have seen the car prior to it – particularly if they have dashcam footage – is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 243 of 25 November.