Updated: Weekend snow warning for East Anglia

If you thought the snow was gone for this year, you were wrong.

The Met Office has today (Thursday) updated a yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued on Wednesday for snow in East Anglia from Friday afternoon through to Sunday.

The first warning is now valid from 3pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday and says: “A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow to lower levels through Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

“There is some uncertainty in how quickly rain will turn to snow across the south of this area, with a small chance that these parts may only see rain starting to turn to snow during the early hours of Saturday.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

It says icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces.

It covers Norfolk and the northern half of Suffolk but a warning for the whole of Sunday covers all of East Anglia.

It warns: “Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk.

Check rail services at www.greateranglia.co.uk

For traffic impacts see the Traffic England map at www.trafficengland.com

You can also report and check on powercuts on that number or by visiting www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut

There is advice on what to do in a powercut here.