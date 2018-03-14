Weekend snow warning for East Anglia

If you thought the snow was gone for this year, you were wrong.

The Met Office has today issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for snow in East Anglia from Friday evening through to Sunday.

The first warning is valid from 5pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday and says: “A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow to lower levels through Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

“This band will gradually ease during Saturday morning as it moves south-westwards, allowing ice to form as it clears.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

It says icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces.

It covers Norfolk and the northern half of Suffolk but a warning for the whole of Sunday covers all of East Anglia.

It warns: “Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected.”

