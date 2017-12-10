Weston Colville post-mistress to retire after 33 years

A chapter in the history of Weston Colville will come to an end in just under two weeks when the post office closes.

The Post Office and shop in The Green has been managed single-handedly by Christine Tilly for the past 33 years, but on December 20 she will be closing the doors to customers for the final time.

Christine has decided that at the age of 70 it is time to retire as the post-mistress, leaving the Post Office having to find an alternative venue for the service.

“I’m 70 now and it’s about time, “ said Christine, who moved to Weston Colville to run the post office.

“It’s going to be really strange. I shall miss it.

“But I will still see all the folks about.”

“I do feel that If I don’t do it now I will just go on forever really.”

Up until four to five years ago, said Christine, the post office was open from 9am to 5.30pm every day, barring Sunday.

Since then she has been open five mornings per week, a change that came about as fewer people used the post office.

A Post Office spokesperson, said: “We would like to thank Mrs Christine Tilly for her loyal, long-service to Weston Colville. The nearest alternative branches are in Balsham and Horseheath.

“We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service.

“Any retailer or small business owner interested in running the Post Office and incorporating it into their business should ring 0845 266 8790 and talk to an advisor or email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk.