Win £10,000 at Northamptonshire Business Awards

Businesses in the county are being given the chance to win thousands of pounds at the inaugural Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The awards open for entries on Thursday, March 1, to all organisations in Northamptonshire and the top prize for the overall ‘Business of the Year’ award winner will be given £10,000 to invest in their business.

The nine category winners will also receive £1,000 of marketing support from the Northamptonshire Chamber and they may also be eligible for the regional and national finals of the prestigious British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) Chamber Business Awards.

Northamptonshire Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “These awards will really make a difference to businesses in our county.

“We know the awards will give a fantastic boost to the profiles of the winners and finalists and by offering these fantastic prizes we will enable our winners to invest further in the future of their organisations.

“The awards will throw a spotlight on the best of our county’s businesses so firms should make sure they have submitted their entry by May 25 if they don’t want to miss out on their chance to shine.”

The headline sponsor is Wilson Browne Solicitors and a glittering awards ceremony and dinner will be held at the Park Inn, Northampton, on September 13.

The nine awards categories are: Best Use of Technology sponsored by J motion, High Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Ellacotts, Employer of the Year sponsored by Beyond Theory, Education and Business Partnership sponsored by CJS (UK Management) Limited, Customer Commitment Award sponsored by GPW Consulting, Digital Communications Campaign of the Year sponsored by Kemps Publishing, Export Business of the Year sponsored by Kuehne + Nagel, Small Business of the Year sponsored by HR Solutions and Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Starting Off.