Withersfield residents take on a rubbish task

Bottles, cans, take away wrappers, old tyres and even underwear was collected by the bagfuls during an annual spring clean litter pick in Withersfield.

A dozen volunteers with hi-vis vests and pickers cleared more than 20 bags worth of debris from the ditches and verges of every road leading into the village, bar the one to Haverhill. The rubbish was taken away by the borough council.

Parish council chairman, Terry Rich, said: “Certainly villagers are taking pride in the village.

“We’ve been doing this for very many years now, having a spring clean.

“It makes a difference and people get together and it’s one of the ways in which villagers get to help keep Withersfield a beautiful place in which to live.”