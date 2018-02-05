Young Haverhill singers form part of a giant choral concert at a famous London venue

The choir of New Cangle Primary School in Haverhill sang with thousands of other children at the Young Voices concert at the O2 Arena in London.

Made up of children from years four to six, the choir was among 7,800 children singing in the January 31 concert.

Class teacher, Nicola Barton, said: “We took part last year and enjoyed it so much that we got involved again this year.

“We got to the O2 and had our packed lunches and then the children rehearsed the songs and dances from 2.15pm until 5pm when we stopped for tea. Many of our parents bought tickets and travelled up to London to watch their children take part.”

The concert ran from 7pm to 9pm, after which all the children and accompanying staff returned to their school.

The Young Voices concert raised funds this year for the Teenage Cancer Trust, while the New Cangle pupils also took tins of food to be donated to FareShare.