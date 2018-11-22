Haverhill Rovers will go into Saturday’s league trip to Norwich United in high spirits, according to player-boss Marc Abbott.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club drew 2-2 at home to Kirkley & Pakefield in their last outing at The New Croft on Saturday, to spark the optimistic vibes.

Abbott said the ‘entertaining’ match produced some great play from the visitors as they start to find what, he believes, is their best form.

But, although the result was encouraging, Abbott said he was also concerned by the number of significant injuries the squad had been hit by in recent weeks – with Perry Moody out for an unknown period of time with a suspected ACL tear, Luke Haines and Ryan Geoghegan sidelined for Saturday and Jake Noble also a doubt.

He was enthused by the arrival of Cambridge City Development youngster Henry Hall, who Rovers have brought in for a month-long spell to cover some of the injury absences while also giving the talented player some game time.

New Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott..The New Croft, Chalkstone Way, Haverhill....Picture Mark Westley. (5534036)

He was unused on Saturday, but Abbott wants to involve him in future matches and make use of his potential – particularly while so many first-team players are unavailable.

He said: “He has lots of potential to be really strong.

“It was a really entertaining match on Saturday. We were aware of their style and strengths prior to the game, so we played slightly differently to how we have done this season.

“But, overall, it was a decent point. The game was split as we really dominated the game in the first 30 and they struggled to get themselves going.

“Kirkley then had a good 15-minute spell and scored and they again looked dangerous at the start of the second half.

“We gathered some strong momentum in the final period of the game though and, to be honest, we would have been the likely winners if there had been a bit longer.

“So we look ahead to Saturday with two good sessions in the week first before looking to be as positive with the outcome as possible.”

Rovers found the first goal, with Abbott leading the way with his fortunate cross finding the net midway through the first half.

But Kirkley equalised to make it 1-1 at the break.

Much of the second half saw few chances until a flurry of activity in the final 10 minutes.

The visitors went 2-1 up, leaving Rovers staring down defeat before left-back Jemel Fox directed a header in to salvage a late point against the side now fourth in the league.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers Ladies made it to the next round of the Suffolk Cup without kicking a ball as their opposition conceded.

They were given a home walkover victory over Ipswich Town Reserves on Sunday.

The Women’s Championship South side in the Cambs County League are away in their next match on Sunday in the Women’s League Division One Cup, to St Ives Town (1.30pm).