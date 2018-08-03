Abbott’s men are ‘ready for the challenge’ of the new season

COMPETITIVE: Haverhill Rovers held Coggeshall Town to a 1-1 draw on July 21, despite the visitors being promoted to the Bostik League North Division at the end of last season (Picture: Richard Marsham)

The new football season kicks off this this weekend, with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers facing a tough challenge in Histon.

The New Croft side will be one of four teams to get the season under way on Friday night (7.45pm), with a trip up the A14 to Histon’s Bridge Road.

Player-manager Marc Abbott acknowledged the danger the home side present, having finished sixth last term.

But the Reds, who finished a disappointing 19th last season, have had a ‘productive’ pre-season including the arrival of a number of new players such as Jake Noble and Perry Moody, to bolster their ranks.

Abbott said: “Pre-season has been productive, the players have trained and played really well.

“We set out our program to really challenge the players physically, technically and tactically, and the players responses were excellent.

“But we also know that pre-season fixtures are very different to competitive league and cup fixtures so we hope that things around the club remain as positive as they have been.

“Our recruitment has been positive for sure, we identified players we were looking to bring in and I am really pleased we were successful in around 95 per cent of our targets.

“All of the players have been fantastic leading up to Friday’s game on and off the pitch, they’re hungry and really want to progress.

“Histon present a different style of play to what we face regularly, however, they’re big, direct and very dangerous from set plays.

“We will be fully prepared through our training sessions to overcome their strengths and look to get ourselves off to a positive start.

“There’s an excitement at the club and especially around the senior players currently, which is great.”

The side will play their first home game against Godmanchester Rovers on Tuesday, August 7 (7.45pm).

The 2018/19 season will be Abbott’s first full season, having replaced former boss Ben Cowling in November 2017 after early results caused disappointment.

The departure of Jordan Palmer in January was a big knock to their attacking options, with him finishing the season six goals ahead of Rory Jebb’s nine, despite only playing half of it.

But Abbott believes he has tackled his goal-scoring issues with the arrival of Mark Lovell, who scored 23 goals on the way to helping Kershaw Premier side West Wratting claim a maiden title last season.

But he would not be drawn on a prediction for the season or a league target, as he hopes quality football will bring its own rewards.