Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott is aware of the threat opponents Walsham-le-Willows will pose this weekend, in an ‘important’ match up in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Rovers (15th) will host 17th-placed Walsham on Saturday (3pm) in the reverse of the seven goal bonanza of January 11, which saw The Willows fly into a three goal lead in the first 18 minutes before a brace from former Walsham forward Ryan Gibbs helped seal a remarkable comeback for the Reds. With just three points now separating the two teams – and with Walsham on a five match losing streak – Abbott knows his squad need to be prepared.

He said: “Walsham are on a tough run of fixtures, they’ll be cautious approaching the game and we know they need to pick up three points.

Marc Abbott is ready for a ‘cautious’ visit from Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday

“We know where and how to expose them though. We won’t underestimate them as they have some threats, they will certainly want to amend their previous defeat like any team would.

"But we will also be full of confidence after losing one in eight recently. It’s an important game but not vital.”

Abbott added: "Walsham are in need of points and in the back of their mind they will know they don’t have much better chances to do so with their remainder of fixtures.

"But Ryan Gibbs will return after missing last week's game through illness.

"And our form has shown people what we are capable of – upon my arrival it was really important that we turned those losses into draws.

"Now that we’re turning them into draws consistently, it’s our aim to start winning games of football; which, by the way, we are very capable of with this group."

“The brilliant thing for us is that we have 11 games left, looking at other team's remaining games, I believe Walsham have the toughest run-in."

Rovers’ Henry Hall – and Melford’s Josh Collins – were sent off three minutes into added time at Stoneyland

It follows Rovers 1-1 draw at home to Long Melford last Saturday, a game which saw Rovers lead their sixth-placed hosts for the majority of the second half before late drama saw two red cards and a 97th minute equaliser from the spot.

Tom Stoker's 50th minute goal for the visitors – scored after winning the ball against home captain Ross Waugh to be through on goal before he tucked the ball past ‘keeper Matt Walker into the far bottom right corner – was cancelled out deep into injury time by Nathan Rowe's 50th goal for The Villagers from the spot, the penalty awarded for a dangerously high clearance.

The away side had most of the second period but could not find a second goal cushion before the game turned on its head after the 90 minutes had passed, a scuffle near the touchline three minutes into added time ending with away defender Henry Hall and Melford substitute Josh Collins being sent off.

Abbott said: “We felt as though we had enough to win the game – we were the most dominant team second half, causing problems throughout.

"We played with a better intent than the first half where it was scrappy. We are showing a robustness about the squad at the moment through a willingness to run for each other.

"Personally we managed the game professionally, where Phelpsy (James Philp, goalkeeper) didn’t have a shot to save second half.

"Unfortunately we had chances to finish the game off but you leave yourselves open to a chance on goal and that was to be the equaliser, which we were disappointed with. It was a changing room full of disappointment after the match.

"We had to be honest and open and had discussions players might not have been through before.

"But this is the environment we want to create and long term we need to be able to trust our players in key moments in the game."

