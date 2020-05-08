When Haverhill & Hove Albion were informed about the Treadfirst Sudbury, Haverhill & District Sunday League’s decision to award them the title, it was effectively the second time they had to celebrate it.

But this time player-manager Hamish Stewart admits it was far different to when they had mathematically ensured no-one could catch them.

There was a nervous wait after hearing their league season would not be able to be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw all football stopped in mid March.

Haverhill & Hove Albion ahead of their narrow 3-2 win in the Suffolk Sunday Trophy semi-final win over reigning champions Bardwell Sports. Picture: Contributed (34347962)

“There was a worry about the uncertainty, even if between us we knew we had done it,” he said.

It was how it was going to finish that provided that concern, with the semi-professional leagues, such as Haverhill Rovers and Borough’s Thurlow Nunn League, expunging all the results in the null and void method.

There was no argument that the team formed within the last four years for friends to play together on Sundays were deserving of their second league title.

Haverhill & Hove Albion, who were last season’s Suffolk Sunday Trophy runners-up, had a perfect record from 11 matches, and with only one match left to play were 11 points clear of Colne Green.

“It was a sort of Liverpool situation,” added the boss.

It was only over the last week that the wait to hear what was happening, with a points-per-game method applied, ended.

Hamish, whose brother Tom captains the side, said: “We got an email from the league but it was a bit anti-climatic really saying they have made a decision and we have won it.”

The league have told clubs they are committed to playing out the outstanding cup finals ‘once it is safe to do so’.

Albion’s players have been informed they will then be presented with their Division One trophy – the only remaining division in the league – at the Challenge Cup final against The Exchange at The New Croft.

It is one of three cup finals they still have left, potentially, to play, with the Division One Cup against Colne Green and the Anglian Radio Kids’ Trust Suffolk Sunday Shield against Rushmere & Diamonds.

“We won the treble in our first year but this is obviously a potential quadruple, so I would hope if our league is able to carry on then Suffolk FA will also be able to do the same,” said Hamish.

Suffolk FA have previously said they are exploring the possibility of holding their finals in pre-season for the 2020/21 season.

