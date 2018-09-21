Southend Manor was once described to Squeeze as one of the worst grounds you could possibly visit. And it was on the Essex coast, following their good cup ding dong, that Haverhill Rovers’ cup party ended.

So their FA Vase dream is now over, but all thoughts will turn to Leatherhead in the FA Cup this weekend and what should be a terrific day and event for the club.

We would dearly love Marc Abbott’s men to grab yet another famous victory.

And in the Blue Corner, Jekyll and Hyde continue to play havoc with Haverhill Borough’s season.

Following the departure of Casey Phillips – and we are led to believe that will pave the way for brother Ryan’s departure to Newmarket despite turning out for Foxton on Friday night – Borough sealed a 2-1 victory over Thurlow Nunn Premier side on Saturday to set up a tricky looking tie against Swaffham Town in the next round.

Whilst a draw between West Wratting and Linton Granta does neither side any favours, at this early stage in the Kershaw Premier no side is unbeaten, and Granta (four unbeaten) still have a game in hand which could see them return to the summit.

Michael Bavester’s Wratting side are now five unbeaten following that shaky start and are believed to have made a move to bring Josh Maltby back to the club following a shortlived spell under Michael Shinn at the start of last season.

Maltby, of course, is known for being a journeyman and has just left Milton, so whether that materialises or not remains to be seen.

It was interesting on our podcast on Monday night – shameless plug alert – to discuss all of the big issues affecting our local game with two Kershaw Premier managers.

Whilst four Reserve teams playing in the county’s top division has caused minor consternation, managers’ views on the detrimental affect on other sides does not seem to have come to fruition, with Great Shelford sitting pretty at the summit.

It was also said that while the issue of money continues to rear its head, this is perhaps more a case of clubs playing mind games as much as loosening the purse strings. What was clear, is that there are a lot of different opinions.

Looking ahead, as Rovers continue to rack up league games due to continued cup exploits, a quartet of tricky looking ties lay in wait when they do return to league action, and it will be interesting to see if their cup exploits have been a help or a hindrance.

A pair of games against Stowmarket, either side of two away games at Brantham and Woodbridge, will be a good acid test for Marc Abbott’s side in their bread and butter competition.

Borough, meanwhile, face the shortish trips to Downham Town and Needham Market Reserves, either side of a cup tie at Braintree Town Reserves.

And we will have to see if Linton can climb to an early lead. The fun never stops…