‘Amazing’ finish for Broadlands Hall at boccia nationals

Broadlands Hall School team has returned from the National Boccia Championships with an ‘amazing’ fourth place in their first attempt in the competition.

The school team are coached by Paralympic Team GB champion Dan Bentley, who is local to the area.

The independent school for boys with special educational needs were in the Lord’s Taverners Under-19 National Boccia Championships for the first time.

And, competing against more than 200 schools across the nation during the competition, they have managed to record a top-five finish at the first time of asking.

Headteacher Hazel Simmons said: “It was an amazing result and to achieve that in the first time they have ever done the competition is amazing.

“We are just so pleased by it, I couldn’t be more thrilled.

“And to have Dan involved is just incredible for us too, it’s a big boost for the school to have a gold medallist taking an interest.”

She said the result was even more impressive as the team are ‘on their own’ during competition due to the rules and, with two non-verbal players and a severely autistic student, had done ‘incredibly’ to work so well together.

“The captain used sign language and did so well to bring them together — it was phenomenal to see them working well together.

“They are already in training for next year now and are aiming to win.”