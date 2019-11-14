Angharad Evans and Charlotte White shone as part of a 17-strong West Suffolk Swimming Club contingent to take part in the Winter Regional Championships in Basildon.

The East Region event saw the best swimmers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk compete in an open age event – swimmers compete from 13 through to 31 years of age, all in one open age group.

Taking top spot on the podium for two individual events was 16-year-old Angharad Evans, who dominated in the shorter breaststroke events.

Haverhill’s Angharad Evans dipped below 1:09 for the first time. Flanked by Charlie Whyte and Miles Turner

Evans secured victories in the women’s 50m and 100m breaststroke finals, picking up a new best time in the 100m event as she dipped below the 1:09 barrier for the first time.

She also picked up a fourth place in the women’s 200m breaststroke, along with new best times in the 50m butterfly, 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events.

Meanwhile Charlotte White, 14, picked up top 10 finishes in both the women’s 200m breaststroke and 400m IM – the latter being one of the most gruelling events on the calendar.

Myles Turner, 19, also took home a gold medal from the weekend, taking the men’s 200m backstroke title on the final night of competition.

Also competing over the weekend were: Charlie Whyte, Jack Bowyer, Cerys Williams, Chloe Skelt, Edward Merhan, Ella Hale, Ellie Llewellyn, Freya Wright, Harry Smart, James Clay, Lucy Hudson, Maeve Pooley, Molly Peacock, Robbie Brindley and Sam Bullingham.

Head coach Dan Pilbrow said: “Well done to the swimmers who competed.

“There were plenty of PBs (personal bests) achieved over the course of the weekend, which is great to see so early on in the season.

“The hard work so far has been rewarded, with the swimmers informed of future training areas that need to be improved on.”

West Suffolk Swimming Club are next due to compete in Gala 2 of the National Arena League in Nottingham, after a successful first outing.