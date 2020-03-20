A reduced field did not affect the athletes’ endeavours as the Haverhill Running Festival returned on Sunday.

Some 179 runners competed in their choice of marathon, 10k, the JMP Furniture Solutions Half Marathon and an all-age fun run at the Phoenix Events East Running Festival.

First home in the marathon was Benjamin Jacobs, just missing out on the course record as he crossed the line in three hours, three minutes 51 seconds. The first woman to finish the 26.2 miles was Alex Marshall in 3.55.39.

In the JMP Furniture Solutions Half Marathon, Sam Scheibel won the day in 1.31.20, with leading lady Nicki Davis just 57 seconds behind. Scheibel was also first home in the earlier Haver10, finishing in 37.50, with the first lady Fiona Halls in 44.03.

Haverhill Runs – the Phoenix Events East Running Festival 2020, was held at Haverhill Leisure Centre in aid of Teigan Smile, a charity raising funds and awareness for children with cerebral palsy.

HaverSports director Jack Tappin said: “I want to thank all of those involved in helping to realise Haverhill Running Festival 2020, including our volunteers and all of our runners.

“We’ve been holding runs in Haverhill since 2014, and it was a shame that competitor numbers were so low this year. Hopefully we will be able to continue to hold the festival in future years.”

