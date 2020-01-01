West Wratting are due to play their first match in a month this weekend, after their away trip to Eynesbury United last Saturday was postponed.

Wratting will be away to Comberton United in the Kershaw Premier on Saturday (2pm) in their first game since beating Chatteris Town 9-0 on December 7.

Luke Haines scored a double brace while there was also a hat-trick for Kyle Clarke.

Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons David Auger is double teamed byWrattings Martyn Farrant and Jon Welsh..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (25597033)

The Cambridgeshire County League side currently lie fifth but have games in hand over three of the four teams above them and sit five points adrift of league leaders Great Shelford.

Saturday’s trip to Comberton will be the first meeting of the two sides this league campaign, with three places separating Wratting and the eighth-placed side.

A victory for the visitors could see them move up as high as second in the standings, depending on results around.

Meanwhile, Linton Granta fell to a 5-3 defeat at home to Over Sports in their final match of the year on December 21.

Linton’s David Auger fired them into a 2-0 first half lead, before a penalty followed by a goal from open play pulled the visitors level.

Over then scored a third goal to go in 3-2 ahead at the break and pushed on with two further goals after the interval.

Andy Palmer scored a third goal for Linton but the damage had already been done and the gap too big to close.

Linton are due to return to league action on Saturday, at home to Eynesbury United (2pm). It will be the first of five home matches.

Read more Football