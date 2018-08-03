Back at the top after brief foray down the league table

ALL THE DIFFERENCE: Mark Barrell's unbeaten knock of 41 has been noted as crucial to Haverhill success on Saturday (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Haverhill’s 11th win of the season saw them return to the top of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two table, as hopes of promotion remain strong.

Haverhill (151-9) beat hosts Ipswich & East Suffolk (130) by 21 runs on Saturday, to gain maximum league points and climb back above Braintree, who themselves lost to Sudbury II.

Captain-for-the-day Anthony Phillips, standing in for the absent Adam Dellar, said the return to the top of the division was a ‘big thing’ for the Manor Road side.

“The team is buzzing again,” he said.

“There’s been a really great vibe all season and it wasn’t ruined by losing, but it’s definitely more intense when we’re winning.

“Being back at the top of the division is where we want to be. It’s great to see us playing like this, it shows how mentally strong we can be actually.

“Our results are also proving that we should, and can, be in Division One.”

Haverhill were put into bat first after losing the toss, with Dan Pass (21) and Phillips (31) posting a 34-run partnership for the first wicket.

But the unusual early loss of in-form Luke Youngs for a duck threatened to quickly derail their innings before Mark Barrell (41 not out) steadied the ship.

His ‘calm and mature’ batting display was highlighted by Phillips as crucial to the side.

“It wasn’t necessarily a big score but it was a big performance from him,” he said.

“He made the difference as his calm and mature display gave us the crucial runs that we then won by.”

Further knocks of 15 from Will Bailey and 13 from Tom Baker saw Haverhill to a total of 151-9 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Ipswich captain Karl Mildenhall (35) posted the highest score for the home team as a strong bowling display from the visitors halted their progress.

Pass picked up four wickets for just 30 runs in his 11 overs, while Bailey took figures of 3-36, Ben Wilkins 2-19 and Barrell 1-8 as they held Ipswich to a total 21 runs shy of victory.

Phillips said: “We’re enjoying our cricket and it shows. I think it’s also the main thing, if you’re enjoying it, you’re more likely to play well.

“The bowling was really strong and Ben (Wilkins) took a big wicket at just the right time too.

“It was a team effort, and we also had that touch of luck too.

“Last year we maybe wouldn’t have been able to defend a 150-run total, but this year we have the confidence to fight.

“So that’s what I think we need to do this Saturday against Mildenhall.

“We need to continue with the way we have been playing, if we keep on like this, then I think promotion and the league title is there waiting.”

The side have seven more fixtures in the season, but hold just a six-point lead over nearest rivals Lakenheath – the only team to have ‘done the double’ over Haverhill by beating them in both fixtures.

Meanwhile Haverhill II’s fortunes remain inconsistent in Division Three of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship as they fell to a 29-run defeat at home against Walsham-le-Willows.

Haverhill II (188) were unable to catch the 217-5 total set by Walsham in their innings, after the home side won the toss and elected to field.

But visiting skipper Liam Bryant proved unstoppable as he hit 124 not out from the front and helped his side to a competitive 217-5 total. Martyn Wilkins (3-54) and Sam Hartshorn (2-49) picked up the wickets.

In reply, Hartshorn (74) and captain Rob Dovaston (35) worked hard, with help from Arvid Gundersen (24) and Sam Street (21), but a middle-to-tail-end collapse brought their innings to a swift, and losing, conclusion.

They face Mistley II away on Saturday (1pm).

And in Division Nine West, Haverhill III (222-4) beat Woolpit IV (168-9) by 54 runs on the road.

Neil Mitchell (116) top-scored for Haverhill with Mick Franks (3-45) picking up the team’s best bowling figures. They next host Bury St Edmunds IV on Saturday (1pm).