Linton drag racer Collin Morrice is determined to have a strong 2019 SPRC National Drag Racing Championships, after narrowly missing out on a maiden title last year.

The 29-year-old took part in the first round, known as the Festival of Power, at Santa Pod Raceway in April as he began his battle for supremacy in a familiar class in the Jon Morton Super Gas Shootout, while also attempting the Bloodwise/Another Small f UK Super Pro ET this season.

He said it was a ‘difficult weekend’ but that he was pleased to be back racing after the winter months.

Gallery1

It began well in the Super Pro ET, qualifying first in his first attempt at the new class, to make it to the elimination rounds – finishing the Saturday having progressed to round two.

But ‘bad driving’ on the Sunday, he said, saw him make an early exit in round two, losing to Brad Jackson. He sits in fourth in the class standings with 540 points.

Morrice also struggled in the Super Gas class as he finished bottom after being eliminated in round one.

“Ultimately (changing classes) is a fresh challenge and something different,” he said. “It’s more competitive with over 40 entrants at the European rounds. But bad driving and a fuel issue led to early exits, frustrating as a whole.”

Morrice returns to Santa Pod this weekend for Round Two.