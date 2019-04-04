It is now 13 Thurlow Nunn League First Division North defeats in a row for Haverhill Borough after they slipped to back-to-back losses at the hands of Harleston Town and Leiston Reserves.

After falling a couple of goals behind at league-leading Harleston on Saturday, Borough halved the deficit via Ryan Swallow’s strike from 20 yards out.

However, rather than spark a comeback, Swallow’s goal seemed to kickstart the hosts into action and they went on to score a further three times to wrap up the victory in emphatic style.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Swaffham Town FC..Pictured: Ryan Swallow...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (8165912)

And on Tuesday at Leiston’s second string Borough fell behind in the 39th-minute to Louie Bloom’s opener, only for Craig Pruden to equalise for Borough before the break.

Lewis Lindsay then put the visitors in front with just over 20 minutes remaining, but any hopes of Borough ending the losing streak were ended by two late Leiston goals.

Those results have left Borough 16th in the table, four points clear of the two potential relegation places.

They return to action on Saturday when the league’s in-form team – fourth-placed Fakenham Town – will be their visitors (3pm).

The reverse fixture between the two sides on January 5 ended in a 2-0 victory to the Ghosts, with Tom Blake and Ryan Curtis on target.