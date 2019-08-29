Haverhill Borough have won consecutive league games for the first time this season in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

They beat Leiston Reserves 5-2 at home on Saturday to end a three-match losing streak before backing it up with a 4-2 home win over Cornard United on Tuesday night.

Assistant manager Mark Hammond said it was perfect preparation ahead of their FA Vase trip to Halstead Town (First Division South) on Saturday (3pm).

.. HAVERHILL: Football - Haverhill Borough v Fakenham Town..Jarid Robson and Ryan Phillips..Picture Mark Westley..Picture Mark Westley. (15839970)

He said: “We are feeling very good. I was fully expecting six points; as I said last week, they were both winnable games.

“But it is of course nice to have achieved what we set out to do, and it sets us up well for this weekend.

“It’s exciting to have won our first back-to-back games, it puts us in a great position for the future.”

Borough’s account was opened on Saturday via an own goal, before Leiston Reserves pulled one back.

Ryan Swallow scored the first of his four-goal tally on the day, as he found a clinical touch.

Captain Ryan Phillips netted Borough’s third goal, with Swallow scoring the final two.

Tuesday night’s visit from Cornard saw Borough once more go ahead, courtesy of a Phillips score, before the visitors made it 1-1.

But Borough were then awarded the first of two penalties – both converted by young and talented central midfielder Tom Rigby – to make it 3-1 to the home side.

Cornard scored a second to leave the game on a knife edge before a final goal from Phillips ensured Borough took maximum points.

But, while only three teams in the league have scored more than their 14 goals so far – nine of which have come in their last two outings, they have also conceded 13 goals, the joint-fourth worst record in the league.

But this is not a statistic Hammond is concerned about, with nine points from the first 18 on offer the ‘key thing to focus on’.

“We’re scoring plenty, we’ve won our last two games and we’re a young side getting better each game,” he said.

“Plus, we have taken nine points from 18 and that’s the key thing to focus on – we’re happy with that as a good base.”