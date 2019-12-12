Haverhill Borough beat Needham Market Reserves at the weekend to record back-to-back wins in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North for just the second time this season.

The 2-1 win at home on Friday night – with goals from Tom Thulborn and Ryan Swallow – is the latest positive result in a spell that has seen the squad win three of their last five league matches.

Thulborn put Borough a goal ahead on the stroke of half-time, before Needham’s Callum Page pulled the visitors level early in the second period.

Football: Thurlow Nunn Div 1 North ..Haverhill Borough Vs Needham Market Res ..Haverhill score winner late on ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (23753547)

But Swallow found what proved to be the winner just minutes later, slotting home from a Ryan Phillips cross in to the box.

Borough’s nine points taken from the last 15 on offer has seen Borough clamber up the standings from a bottom-two spot in 19th to 15th position, although three of the teams below them have at least one game in hand.

A five-point gap has developed between the bottom six and the rest, but a third successive league victory this Saturday, away to Sheringham (3pm), would go some way to bridging it.

Football: Thurlow Nunn Div 1 North ..Haverhill Borough Vs Needham Market Res ..Needhams Callum Page equalizes for away side..Photographer Ben Pooley. (23753546)

It will be their first ever league trip to the Norfolk coast to face the 2018/19 Anglian Combination champions, who are in their first ever season at Step 6.

Borough will need their strike force in front man Thulborn and experienced midfielder Swallow firing on Saturday to overcome the side in 11th.

Thulborn has scored in each of the last three matches and has a return of five goals from the last three.

The young man is currently Borough’s top goal scorer with a tally of 11 from 21 appearances.

Swallow – who earlier this season chalked up his 200th appearance for Borough – has eight goals to his name this season from the same number of appearances. He is also in scoring form at the moment, having scored in two of the last three matches.

Borough will then have just one more fixture in 2019 on Friday, December 27 at home to Lakenheath.

