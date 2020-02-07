Mark Barrell has confirmed his return to Two Counties Championship’s Division One side Haverhill Cricket Club for 2020.

The batsman scored an average of 32.43 in his nine innings in 2019, top scoring with 91 not out, before being forced to the sidelines with sciatica.

Despite playing less than half the season, he sat fifth in the first team batting statistics with 227 runs.

CRICKET - Haverhill (Batting) v Hadleigh (Fielding)...Pictured: Mark Barrell...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (28437263)

Captain Liam Botten said: “He was a big player for us at the start of the season, and his runs were missed.

“We will be looking to him to add some runs and be a key player for us.

“Alongside Dan Poole from Sudbury and some others we still want to bring in, we’re looking on course to make a massive step forward and really push at the top of the table instead of the bottom.”

The club have also brought in the services of batsman and spin bowler Sarmad Murtaza from Division Three side Long Melford. He is likely to play for Haverhill II, who also compete in Division Three.

“It’s not just about the first team,” Botten added. “We are looking to link the three teams more, and Sarmad is exactly the sort of player we need to help with this.”

He confirmed that Haverhill III had also been promoted to Division Eight after a league restructure, as the club continue to look to strengthen their playing squads.

“We’re also hoping to entice Chris Palmer back into the game,” Botten said. “He used to play for us and he’d be a great addition.”

Haverhill will hold an open first winter nets session on Monday at Hills Road Sports Centre in Cambridge from 9pm-10.30pm.

Read more Cricket