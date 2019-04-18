Haverhill Rovers will face the two teams at the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division over Easter weekend.

The side in 13th will first host relegated Framlingham Town on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to 19th-placed Long Melford on Easter Monday (3pm).

They will hope to bounce back from a heavy 4-1 defeat in their last outing, away to Stowmarket Town last Saturday.

FOOTBALL at Haverhill Rovers.Chalkstone Way, Haverhill.Haverhill Rovers' home game with Brantham Athletic Sam Bennett shoots.Picture by Mark Westley. (8667598)

Despite a goal from Sam Bennett in the first half, the side went in with a 2-1 deficit at the break.

A red card for captain Sam Holmes left the side chasing the game with only 10 men, with the problems further compounded after an own goal from Harry Halls.

They were unable to record the league double – having defeated Stowmarket 2-1 in the reverse fixture on September 29 – as the home side enacted league revenge.

Rovers have just three matches remaining this season, two of which will take place this weekend.

Facing the two bottom sides, their Easter fixtures look winnable on paper, with Framlingham also coming into it having conceded four goals in their last match, away to Woodbridge.

But Rovers recent form – over their last six league matches – is poor, with one win and five defeats. Framlingham, meanwhile, have two wins in that time frame.