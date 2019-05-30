Haverhill (147) lost out in the battle between Division One’s top two teams, falling to a 97-run away defeat to Wivenhoe Town (244-8).

The defeat sees them drop a place in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship top flight, as their victors claimed first position after a comfortable home win.

It also sees Anthony Phillips’ team, who were promoted back to Division One at the end of last summer, fall to back-to-back losses for the first time this season, having won their opening four encounters.

They will look to return to winning ways on Saturday, as they host mid-table Hadleigh (1pm).

But they will need to produce a stronger batting display, with only three players surpassing the 20-run mark as they fell well short of the total set by the home team.

Wivenhoe’s Dirk Bruwer’s unbeaten 74 set the home team on their way to victory, with help from opener Matt Durrell (62).

Ben Wilkins had the best bowling figures for Haverhill with 2-28, helped by Harry Harding’s 2-46. Will Bailey, Simon Nicholson, Phillips and Liam Botten all collected a wicket each.

In reply, James Boulton top scored with 34-runs as Haverhill fell well short with the bat.

Luke Youngs – who has been struggling for his 1,000-run hitting form of last season – and Bailey were the visitor’s next best scores with 28 runs as they limped to 147 all out and a 97-run defeat.

l Meanwhile in Division Three, Haverhill II (168-9) were also knocked off the top perch as they lost by 46 runs at home to Felixstowe & Corinthians (214-6).

Despite a three-wicket haul for Tom Baker (3-62), with help from Russell Davis (2-25) and Martyn Wilkins (1-43), a mid-order surge from their visitors saw them amass 214 runs.

In reply, Davis top scored with 38 but the side were never had a high enough stroke rate to challenge for victory.

They will next be in action on Saturday, away to Abberton & District (1pm).

l In Division Nine West, Haverhill III’s march for promotion continued with a six wicket away win over Stowmarket II.

An unbeaten 112 from Mick Franks saw the visitors to victory, with help from James Eshelby (43). They are next at home to Worlington III (1pm).