Beaumont’s rapid 57 eases Suffolk to victory

SPEEDY 50: Jack Beaumont hit one of the quickest ever minor county half-centuries (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Hundon’s Jack Beaumont scorched his way to a half-century off just 19 balls as he again contributed to a Suffolk victory in the Eastern Division of the Unicorns Championship, writes Nick Garnham.

And he was part of a performance which saw Suffolk skipper Adam Mansfield break a 38-year-old Minor Counties record.

The Sudbury wicketkeeper claimed 12 catches in Suffolk’s innings-and-eight-runs victory over Hertfordshire at North Mymms CC.

The previous record had been set by fellow stumper Stuart Westley, who took 10 catches – five in each innings – against Buckinghamshire at the GRE ground in Ipswich in 1980.

Mansfield held six in each innings as Suffolk recorded their third successive victory in this season’s championship – and their second in a row by an innings.

After Suffolk had wrapped up the win by taking the last four Hertfordshire wickets on Tuesday morning, Mansfield said: “It is nice to set new records and, being a record for catching, a lot of credit has got to go to the bowlers.

“Obviously you have to catch them, but without the opportunities that the bowlers create you are never going to beat records like that.”

Mansfield’s was one of three records set by Suffolk players during the three-day fixture.

Frinton’s Kyron Young, who made his maiden century, and Jed Cawkwell of Copdock & Old Ipswichian compiled a county record third-wicket stand of 262.

Young (139) and Cawkwell (135) eclipsed the record of 225 set by Martyn Cull and Billy Root, younger brother of England captain Joe Root, versus Buckinghamshire at Ipswich School in 2014.

Their partnership paved the way for the remaining batsmen to pile on the runs in the later stages of Suffolk’s innings – and Beaumont took full advantage.

The left-hander struck three sixes and five fours in what is believed to be the quickest 50 by a Suffolk batsman in the championship, before he was dismissed for 57.

So fierce was the 22-year-old’s assault on the Hertfordshire attack that he outscored Mildenhall’s Ben Shepperson, who made 28, almost two runs to one in their fifth-wicket stand of 76.

Mildenhall skipper Tom Rash also played his part in Suffolk’s success, taking two wickets in each innings.

Suffolk sit just one point behind new Eastern Division leaders Lincolnshire, who they face at Ipswich School in their penultimate match of the season, starting on Sunday, August 19.