Haverhill Borough boss Guy Habbin said his Thurlow Nunn League First Division North squad have ‘two very big weeks’ with back-to-back home games against fellow league strugglers.

Borough will first host basement side Wisbech St Mary on Saturday (3pm), looking to repeat their 3-1 win in the reverse leg on November 30, before hosting bottom-five side Framlingham Town the following weekend.

He said: “We have two very big weeks coming up – and a really big game against Wisbech on Saturday.

“We’re really looking forward to it, we played well against them at theirs and can’t wait to play them again.

“The group mentality is always improving and we are a better side every week.”

That was evident in their last outing as, although Borough fell to a 4-3 defeat at Fakenham Town on Saturday, it was a vast improvement on the 7-0 thrashing suffered in the reverse leg on September 28.

The loss was their third consecutive league defeat, but Habbin felt there were plenty of positives in a game where ‘there was no doubt who the better team were’.

He said the score – mainly due to a hat-trick from in-form forward Tom Thulborn – flattered the home side, after finding themselves 3-0 down in the second-half before the fightback began.

“Our first goal was a penalty, and that seemed to spark us into action,” he said. “But you can’t be 3-0 down, get a spark and then expect to win.

“We did well to fightback and the last 10 minutes were in the balance – we even had chances to steal something from it – but there was no doubt who the better team were.

“It’s not a case of being unlucky, they are a very good side that played very well and just a bit of luck at the end could have seen us nick something.

“I’m pleased as the return legs are all about improving on the first performance and we did that, although it really isn’t the same group of players, our team has changed a lot since the start of the season.”

