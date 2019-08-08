Haverhill Borough were ‘buzzing’ to win the opening match of their Thurlow Nunn League First Division North campaign, with a 2-1 victory over AFC Sudbury Reserves at The New Croft.

New arrival Tom Thulborn scored a brace, either side of the interval, to send their visitors home with nothing to show for the trip.

The fixture was meant to be the club’s second fixture, with Borough’s home game against Norwich CBS postponed on Saturday as a result of travel problems for the FDC-based side. The match has not yet been rescheduled.

Borough’s assistant manager Mark Hammond said it was disappointing to have to wait to play, but that the wait proved worthwhile with a cohesive display from the new-look side.

“We are buzzing, we are flying almost straight away,” he said. “We had a topsy turvy pre-season so we weren’t sure what to expect from the side, we weren’t really expecting a win.

“But they looked like a side that had played together for a lot longer than they have. It was a good way to kick off our league campaign.”

Borough will tackle their first away fixture on Saturday, to another of the division’s reserve teams in Needham Market Reserves (3pm).

Both teams go into the encounter with maximum points from their first matches, with Needham also having won 2-1, away to Leiston Reserves on Tuesday.

Hammond said manager Guy Habbin (pictured) would be a little more relaxed, after the stress of the opening match.

“You could see how much it meant when we scored that second goal,” he said.

“He was so happy. It was 100 percent a relief to start so well and hopefully we can now go on to get another three points on Saturday.

“The overall plan is to bring a bit of stability back to the club and to get more consistent results on the pitch – a win in our first match gives us confidence now.”

He added that goalscorer Thulborn ‘worked his socks off’.