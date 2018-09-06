Bittersweet victory in league derby as side’s playmaker sent to the stands

GOAL: Haverhill Borough’s Aaron Forshaw kicks the penalty in the 1-0 home win over Lakenheath (Picture: Clive Pearson)

Haverhill Borough’s ‘midfield warrior’ proved to be both the hero and the villain in his side’s 1-0 league victory at home to Lakenheath on Friday.

Aaron Forshaw was sent off for a second caution shortly after the hour mark, but not before putting his side a goal up from the penalty spot after 30 minutes in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North fixture at The New Croft.

Manager Scott Hiskey said his loss in the 63rd minute was keenly felt as the team’s playmaker in midfield, although he praised the response of Borough in keeping their visitors goalless despite being a man down for the final third of the match.

It was a game marred by tension, as players Sam Hawley and Ryan Weaver, alongside Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling, made their returns to the club on the other side of the dugout.

Hiskey said: “We had a game plan, to put aside the pressure of a game with old players and an old manager in the opposite team.

“But it actually rallied the boys from the start. It was a hard battle, there were lots of big challenges and a red card – but we knew we had the mentality to win through.

“And that showed with us keeping them out in the final few minutes when we were under the cosh.

“Forshaw is our warrior in midfield and the linchpin so he’s important to the way we play, but the team really stepped up.

“The central defenders and the new goalkeeper, Lewis Down, were absolutely superb, the match was all about defending and the back four were great.

“I’m pleased with the result, it’s another three points on the board, and the boys are absolutely buzzing.”

He said he wanted ‘more of the same’ on Saturday, with the side due to travel to Swaffham Town (3pm).

Borough: Down, Pruden, Pater (Lodge 55’), Watson, Bone, Phillips C, Kabashi, Forshaw (sent off 63’), Holmes (Kent 92’), Swallow, Staines (Martin 81’)

Attendance: 96.

Echo Man of the Match: Lewis Down – Borough’s debutant kept his side ahead as Lakenheath surged forward in the latter stages