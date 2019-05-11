Dave Bohanna and Malcolm Robinson prevailed in a close finish to the recent Brighter Futures competition held by Haverhill Golf Club.

Dave Bohanna (centre) and Malcolm Robinson (right) received the trophy from Dick Sisman (left)

The latest events for Haverhill’s senior golfers saw the men’s and ladies’ Brighter Futures competitions both take place, with the ladies playing over 10 holes and the men playing 18 holes off the white tees.

The men were up first and in a very competitive event, Bohanna and Robinson came out on top.

The pair were presented with the Brighter Futures trophy by Dick Sisman, who established the event back in 2006.

Two days later, the ladies’ event took place and Pat Kennedy and Verity White won by three shots after finishing with 27 stableford points.

In the battle for the runners-up spot, Chris Grainger and Celia Bramwell finished just ahead of Sally Price and Lynsey Cornish on countback.

On Monday next week, the Alan Wakeman Cup will be played. The event consists of a Texas scramble played over 10 holes and a field of around 65 to 70 players are expected to take part.

Meanwhile, Haverhill’s senior men had mixed fortunes in their most recent inter-club matches, winning one and losing the other two.

In their latest fixture, Haverhill lost their away trip to Braintree by 5.5 to 2.5.

Laurie Drysdale and Ian Evans won their match on the last hole, while Len Adams and Bill Lancee won 2&1, but they were the only winners, though, as Dave Hedley and Chas Salmon halved with their opposite pair.

Against Gosfield, Haverhill were 5-3 winners at home.

Andrew Cornish and Dave Hiscox were victorious 4&3, John Levey and Stewart Alderman won their match on the last hole, and Bill Lancee and Chas Salmon won 6&5.

Dave Hedley and Peter Mercer also won on the 18th hole, while Mich Calmet and Mike Freed halved their match, as did Richard Sharp and John Stokes.

In their most recent home fixture, Haverhill were edged out 4.5 to 3.5 by visitors Brett Vale.

The successful Haverhill pairs were Steve Nichols and Laurie Drysdale, who won 4&3, Dave Hiscox and Mick Couzins, who won 2&1, and Peter Cundall and Don Simpson, who also won by the same margin.

Stewart Alderman and Andrew Cornish provided Haverhill’s half point as they finished their match all square with their Brett Vale counterparts, and in the end two points worse off.