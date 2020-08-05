Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin is pleased to have got the ball rolling in terms of summer signings with the arrival of Ewan Young.

The defender has joined Borough from fellow Step 6 outfit Huntingdon Town, where he ended last term alongside completing a scholarship at St Ives Town.

Habbin said: “We have a good relationship with Lloyd Groves at St Ives and he mentioned Ewan last season.

Haverhill Borough v Fakenham - Martin Hammond and Guy Habbin.Pic - Richard Marsham. (39859323)

“At the time Ewan decided to go to Huntingdon and we had some established defenders so it didn’t happen. But with Casey (Phillips) going back to Mildenhall we wanted a bit more competition in that position.

“He’s a good lad with a great attitude. You can see he is keen to learn and we are looking forward to getting him out on the pitch.”

It has been a largely positive summer for Habbin, who has seen a number of last season’s squad re-commit.

Leading goalscorer Tom Thulborn’s name is not among the retained list at present, but Habbin is hopeful he will opt to stay put with the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side.

“He’s been training really well with us,” added the boss. “There’s a lot of interest in Tom and he’s ambitious, but he also feels at home with us.

“He can see what we are trying to build here and hopefully he will be a part of that.”

