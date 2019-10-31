Haverhill Borough’s manager Guy Habbin is not a happy man following his Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side’s 2-1 loss on Saturday.

They went down to defeat on the road to fellow league struggler Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves in a battle to remain out of a bottom two – and potential relegation – spot.

But it was the Seasiders who won the tussle, with Borough now in 19th position and at risk of being cast adrift with the reverse fixture against Felixstowe at The New Croft this Saturday (3pm).

Haverhill Borough v Fakenham - Martin Hammond and Guy Habbin.Pic - Richard Marsham. (20331861)

“It’s a bit of a second chance,” Habbin said. “In some ways it’s the most important game of our season, right now it is anyway.

“Our mindset is key, I want us to feel hurt by Saturday and I want us to feel like we are desperate to fight back.

“While our performance was good on Saturday, I think we need to bring even more this weekend. If we can do that then any bad officiating can’t cost us.”

Habbin was vocal in his criticism of some of the decision-making by officials at the weekend, as he identified it as key to the defeat.

Tom Thulborn was sin binned late on in the game as Borough chased an equaliser, alongside a flurry of calls the Borough bench disagreed with.

“I’m not happy with the way the game was officiated, but I’m not sure there’s anything I can do about it,” he said. “It’s frustrating.

“We thought there should have been a red card for a stamp, but it only got a yellow.

“And I don’t believe Tom asking the referee a question is enough to send him to the sin bin – apparently it was cumulative – but there were some really inconsistent decisions.”

With the rain and the wind lashing down, neither could find a way through in the first half and it was goalless at the break.

But Felixstowe found two goals in the second half, from Tom Debenham and Charlie Hughes.

Borough’s Thulborn pulled a goal back in the 75th minute, before he finished the game in the sin bin.

“A lot of the decisions we had no control over,” Habbin added. “But we can learn now is the time to get your head down; although it (the card) was harsh, it was controllable.

“We had so much of the ball and yet again we didn’t make the most of it.

“We just didn’t create enough chances while conceding from a corner and then from an error.

“But this is a bad patch, we just need to make it through this and I’m sure we’ll come good. It’s a good chance to play them again though, and at home.”

Borough had three players in debut performances in Saturday’s game, with former Peterborough United Academy defender James Brown and former Daventry Town Reserves fullback Arron Carter shoring up the back line while Over Sports goalkeeper Luke Shipp ‘helped out’.

Habbin explained that regular keeper Shay Griffiths was not available and, with Over Sports without a Saturday fixture, made Shipp available for the game.

Habbin said: “James and Arron had good debuts and I’m very happy with my defence.”