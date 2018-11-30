Haverhill Borough completed their fourth win in five games, with a Rafal Wozniak hat-trick being the highlight of a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Diss Town on Saturday.

HOME DELIGHT: Haverhill Borough celebrate scoring against Diss Town

Borough started the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clash well and were two ahead within 15 minutes, with Wozniak bagging both goals.

After 11 minutes, a powerful Craig Pruden shot from the edge of the penalty area was fumbled by Diss goalkeeper Jack Hayhoe to Wozniak, who poked the ball past him to put the hosts ahead, and four minutes later Wozniak burst through the Diss defence, rounded Hayhoe and then, after steadying himself for what seemed an age, fired past two Diss defenders to double the lead.

Diss showed some fight after the early set back, and Cameron Watson was required to throw himself in the way of a Virgillio Leitao shot from the edge of the penalty area as the half progressed.

Borough’s steady progress was then halted as young goalkeeper Joe Fanthorpe was substituted with a potential concussion after landing awkwardly on the 3G surface, requiring veteran Lee Hurkett to take the goalkeeper’s shirt for the rest of the game.

Hurkett was forced into a fine save 12 minutes into the second half as he parried away a shot from Stephen Vincent, as Diss attempted to press, but after Wozniak and Pruden had wasted good chances by straying offside following quick breaks, Wozniak completed his hat trick in the 74th minute.

Excellent work by substitute Lewis Lindsay saw him burst into the penalty area and provide a perfect cross for Wozniak to side-foot the ball past Hayhoe and complete his personal milestone.

There was still time for a fourth goal as, after Ryan Kent had a goal bound shot deflected over the bar following good work from Ryan Phillips, Watson scored his second goal in as many games, with a fine header from a Ryan Swallow corner.