Borough continue to hunt for first positive result on the road

Rafal Wozniak almost scored in his Haverhill Borough debut. Picture: Gary Brown (4389253)

Haverhill Borough’s winless run on the road has continued, as they fell to a 3-0 league defeat at Downham Town on Saturday.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North team have failed to win any of their four away encounters in all competitions this term.

All three of their victories have come at The New Croft – where they have only suffered one home defeat – including last week’s 2-1 beating of higher-league side Whitton United.

But they were unable to carry their positive momentum into the league match, as two penalties sunk any hopes of salvaging something from the fixture.

It was a debut to forget for new striker Rafal Wozniak – who moved from Haverhill Rovers last week – who was unable to convert a number of half-chances despite his bright performance.

Borough looked sharp upfront in the early exchanges, which provided chances at both ends.

Both Aaron Forshaw and Cameron Watson had early shots saved before good work from Craig Pruden on the left hand side saw Wozniak just unable to reach a resulting cross.

The hosts also looked dangerous, however, and took the lead on 17 minutes after Ben Baxter-Hunt exchanged passes on the edge of the Borough penalty area before shooting past ‘keeper Lewis Down.

The visitors started the second period stronger, with Ryan Swallow shooting just over in the 48th minute, but when Baxter-Hunt converted a spot kick after being clipped by a sliding Scott Lodge in the 60th minute, their resistance started to wane.

Watson then watched as his shot was cleared off the line by a defender after beating the impressive Lewis Truman in goal, before the team’s fate was sealed by a second penalty, awarded after a foul by Lewis Lindsay.

New signing Phil Turner – on loan from Soham Town Rangers (Bostik League North Division) – came on in the 82nd minute for a brief appearance, but former West Wratting’s Callum Slater remained an unused substitute.

Borough were last night away to Braintree Town Reserves in the First Round of the League Challenge Cup as they look to change their away form while also progressing to next month’s second round.

They will again be in league action on Saturday in their third away match in a row, against Needham Market Reserves (3pm).

The Bloomfields team are, however, in even worse form having failed to win any of their last six matches (recording just one draw) and could represent an opportunity for Borough to register their first away points.