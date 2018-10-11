Scott Hiskey says it will be the players who write their names into the history books if Haverhill Borough reach the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase with a victory this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

GOOD FORM: Haverhill Borough manager Scott Hiskey

Borough host Swaffham Town, in an all-Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clash, in the first round of the national competition on Saturday (3pm).

A victory for Hiskey’s men would see Borough go into the second round for only the second time in their short history, the only other time back in 2012-13, then under the guise of Haverhill Sports Association.

“It’s not for me to make history, it’s all on to the players to create history,” the Borough boss said.

“They’re the ones who would create the history, not me. I’m only there for guidance.

“We’ve had the same squad for the last two or three weeks, and it’s shown in the results.

“We went to Swaffham (and lost 4-0) and I took an understrength side, but I don’t want to make any excuses.

“We’ve got consistency in the group now and since we’ve had that consistency we’ve been getting the results.

“The boys are learning about the ethos and mentality I want to bring to the club. We’ll look to take the game to Swaffham, we’re at home and teams don’t like to come to the New Croft.”

Since losing 4-0 at Swaffham in early September, Borough have lost just once in their last six games, and also progressed in three cup competitions.

The latest of those cup successes for Hiskey’s side came on Tuesday night, beating Wormley Rovers 4-0 in the second round of the First Division Knockout Cup.

Lee Hurkett, Cameron Watson, Rafal Wozniak and Aaron Forshaw all got on the scoresheet, while on Saturday, a late goal from Ryan Swallow earned Borough a 3-3 draw with Debenham LC.