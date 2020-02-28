Haverhill Borough have fallen to successive 2-0 defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, with manager Guy Habbin stating the side were not clinical enough after Saturday’s loss at Cornard United.

Goals from Andy Fisher and Scott Sloots – in new Cornard manager Tom Clark’s first game in charge – sunk Borough hopes of taking something home from the trip, after Alex Martin’s first half goal was chalked off for a Borough foul in the box. But manager Guy Habbin was disappointed as they missed chance after chance to score.

“We got in some good positions but we then weren’t clinical enough,” Habbin said.

Cornard Utd v Haverhill Borough - Cornards Oliver Judge and Haverhills Ryan Swallow.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (29952046)

“You don’t win games of football like that and it’s very disappointing for us after a good few weeks.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to get back on track after defeat the week before, but we instead gifted them two goals.

“They do have a new manager and that probably had a big impact on them, but at the other end of the pitch, we had the chances and just didn’t take them.”

Cornard Utd v Haverhill Borough - Haverhills Lewis Lindsay.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (29951964)

He said it is now ‘all about just taking it one game at a time’ as they look ahead to Saturday’s visit to Leiston Reserves (3pm).

“There are positives to take from it,” he added. “We are more competitive from game to game and we are getting those chances on goal, we just need to start taking them now.

“It’s all about just taking it one game at a time and not looking too far ahead, but we are in a better place now.”

He added the team had signed former Newmarket Town centre half Darren Coe, with the player registered for Saturday’s trip.

The experienced defender, Habbin hopes, will add a calm head to the Borough back line.

* Haverhill Borough’s home visit from AFC Sudbury Reserves was once more postponed on Tuesday night due to a waterlogged pitch.

It had previously been rescheduled due to safety concerns from high winds.

