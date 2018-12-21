Haverhill Borough comprehensively overturned a two-match losing streak on Saturday, with a 7-1 dismantling of Wisbech St Mary at home in the league.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North team will this Saturday travel to Leiston Reserves (3pm) in a midtable clash between 12th (Borough) and 13th (Leiston Res) place in the league.

As of going to print, the team are still without a manager – since November 1 – with caretaker chief Lee Martin at the helm.

And, under his guidance, the team have remained unbeaten at The New Croft and have strung together a good run of results that have included five wins and three losses in all competitions.

Craig Pruden was again crucial to Haverhill Borough's score, netting his second hat-trick of the season. Pictured here with Ryan Weaver (Lakenheath). Picture: Clive Pearson

Against Wisbech, Borough’s scoring abilities came to fruition, with Craig Pruden securing his second hat-trick of the season and climbing to sixth place in the division’s list of top scorers for the season.

Borough were quick out of the traps and were ahead after two minutes, despite the appalling weather conditions.

A returning Matt Staines beat the Wisbech right back before squaring to Ryan Swallow, who burst through a weak tackle to score.

Borough centre back Cameron Watson put the hosts further ahead after 25 minutes when his speculative shot from 25 yards was deflected in.

Wisbech pulled a goal back before the break with a powerful header, but the visitors could not have been prepared for the onslaught they were to face after the break.

With a gale at their backs, Borough extended their lead six minutes after the break when teenager Joe Fanthorpe headed in from a corner and Pruden added a quick-fire brace, twice breaking free of a visibly tiring Wisbech defence.

Swallow then doubled his tally before Pruden added his third in the 82nd minute to complete the high-scoring home victory.