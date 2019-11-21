Haverhill Borough fought hard but had to settle for a 2-0 defeat away at Downham Town on Saturday in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Borough had been searching for back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season, after last week putting an end to a two-and-a-half month losing streak, but came up against a team in top-of-the-table form.

Downham’s clean sheet win – both goals scored by former Thetford Town striker Robbie Priddle either side of the half – has taken them to the league’s pinnacle, one point above Borough’s next opponent in Mulbarton Wanderers.

Haverhill Borough v King Lynn Reserves - (Team sheet unavailable) Player No.4 celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (22115011)

Borough will play host this Saturday (3pm) in consecutive matches against the title contenders.

New Borough signings Rhys Shulver, from neighbouring rival Haverhill Rovers, and Michael King, a former Cambridge City player, made their debuts on Saturday.

Manager Guy Habbin spoke highly of his new signings ahead of the game, both of whom have played at a higher level than Step 6 football.

King is a centre-midfielder who spent a lot of the pre-season on Newmarket’s books, Habbin said, but has also played for Hitchin Town, City and, most recently, Burwell.

Shulver is a familiar face at The New Croft having made nine appearances for Rovers this term as a right-back. He ended last season with Borough before accepting a move to the Step 5 squad, but has now returned.

Habbin said: “They’re experienced players that have played at this level and higher, they will help shore up our squad.

“Michael was at Cambridge City last year and I tried to get him in, he’s been on my radar for quite a while. I remember seeing him for the first time and he just stood out – he offers control in midfield and can chip in with goals too.

“And Rhys started at Step 5; he’s a local lad. He’s a hardworker with the right attitude.”

He added that Dan Gleeson continues to struggle for fitness, with the 3G pitch having a major impact on his body, particularly his back.

“We manage him,” he said. “He was never coming in to play 30-odd games for us, it was about him staying involved in the game, coaching a bit and just enjoying his football again.”

He has made six appearances for the club so far.

Habbin had spoken ahead of the Downham game of the tough task his side faced over this fortnight, despite securing a 7-1 victory to take them into the fixtures.

Facing the top two sides in consecutive league outings is not the ideal way to build on a first win in eight, with their following trip to basement side Wisbech St Mary a potential banana skin.

“It won’t be easy,” Habbin added.