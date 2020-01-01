Despite a Tom Thulborn double putting Haverhill Borough two goals to the good at home to Lakenheath on Friday, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club fell to a 3-2 defeat.

Lakenheath got their foot in the game from a second-half spot kick, after the home team dominated the opening 45 minutes of proceedings, and pushed on to claim all three points.

Lakenheath boss Ben Cowling, Borough’s first ever manager, brought a number of green shirts to The New Croft with names familiar to the Haverhill fanbase – with Tommy Hardwick, Sam Hawley, Aaron Forshaw and Rafa Wozniak all former Borough players – and it added some Christmas spice to a Step 6 derby with many twists and turns.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Mulbarton Wanderers ..Pictured: Tom Thulborn....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ...... (25365197)

The result leaves Borough in 17th in the table.

They are due to travel to Fakenham Town on Saturday (3pm) in the reverse fixture of the match at The New Croft on September 28, when Borough were thrashed 7-0 on a bad day at the office which also saw them receive a red card.

But they have Thulborn on fine form, with 11 goals from 22 outings, including seven from his last five.

Read more Football