Borough move into Vase next round after great away result

Guy Habbin is encouraged by the performance of his Haverhill Borough side, as they marched into the second round qualifying of the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side beat First Division South counterparts Halstead Town 3-1 away at the weekend to progress through the first round qualifying and set-up a trip to higher-league Hadleigh United on September 14.

But first the side, who are now unbeaten in three matches in all competitions, must face last season’s third-placed team Mulbarton Wanderers in a league encounter this Saturday (3pm).

Haverhill Borough's Matthew Harris-Herecules gets away from Halstead Town's Jamie Baker during their FA Vase tiePicture: Roger Cuthbert Photography (16083819)

Manager Habbin said: “We’re delighted by the result, we weren’t sure what to expect with them playing in a different league. But we did expect them to be strong with how well they did in that league last season.

“We even had a few players missing but we played well and deserved the result. They are a strong side at this level and it’s good to play like we did ahead of the Mulbarton game.”

He said he was ‘disappointed’ to go in 1-1 at half-time, feeling the team’s performance was worth more than level scores.

A ‘structured performance’ in the second half produced the winning goals Habbin felt were deserved, with Ryan Phillips scoring a free kick alongside a brace for Soham Town Rangers loanee Matt Harris.

“It was disappointing to go in 1-1 at half time,” he said. “We had been doing the right things but not finishing in the right way.

“So we spoke at half-time about focus, and they produced a structured performance in the second-half to take victory and move into the next round.

“The camaraderie amongst the squad is amazing and I think we can push on from here.”

* Meanwhile, the club this week announced the signing of central defender Owen Boddey.

The former Cambridge United scholar and Haverhill Rovers and West Wratting player should be available on Saturday.