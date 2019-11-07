Home   Sport   Article

Borough pick up their first league points in four attempts

By Hannah Dolman
Published: 18:00, 07 November 2019

Haverhill Borough picked up their first league point since October 5 on Saturday, with a goalless draw at home to Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

It was the second consecutive weekend the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North strugglers had clashed, with both home and away league fixtures scheduled back-to-back, and Borough were keen to get revenge on the 2-1 loss of the weekend earlier.

But it was not to be as a red card for Lewis Lindsay on the stroke of half-time left them a man down for the entirety of the second half. Felixstowe’s Tom Debenham, meanwhile, was sent to the Sin Bin.

FOOTBALL .Haverhill Borough v Great Yarmouth Town Matt Harris HaverhillPicture by Mark Westley. (20904540)
Guy Habbin’s men did well to prevent a score and take the league point, for just their second draw in a run of seven fixtures that have seen them lose five times.

They will again vie for a first league victory since August 27 when they host King’s Lynn Town Reserves (3pm).

It will be the third week in a row Borough have faced a team in the bottom four and, in October, their fixtures included a game against struggling Framlingham Town, but have taken just one point from the teams around them.

This Saturday’s visit from a King’s Lynn side who have lost their last three is vital to Borough staying afloat in 19th and within touch of the sides above them.

