Borough rack up six goal win at New Croft

HAT-TRICK KING: Matt Staines marked his return to the club with a first half hat-trick (Picture: Mecha Morton)

It may have taken three tries, but Haverhill Borough have gotten well off the mark in this season’s Thurlow Nunn League First Division North campaign, with a 6-0 home victory.

The match against Cornard on Tuesday night was their third fixture of the season but, unusually, it was the second time they were playing their Blackhouse Lane neighbours as the reverse fixture came with only one league match in between.

But this result will have been more to The New Croft side’s liking, having lost the first meeting, an away trip in the first game of the season, by a 3-2 scoreline.

Borough’s first goal came after just two minutes, from the feet of a returning Matt Staines, before he found a second goal after only three and a half minutes.

The home team’s luck was then in with the third goal coming in the 10th minute from a ‘thunderous’ header from defender Cameron Watson.

Staines scored a first-half hat-trick in the 43rd minute as he ran on to a ball and easily rounded the Cornard ‘keeper before slotting it home to take Borough into the break four goals to the good.

Captain Casey Phillips found the fifth goal in the 51st minute to subdue any hopes of a Cornard comeback as both centre-halves found the net.

Staines, who was hampered by injury last season, was replaced shortly afterwards as he works to return to full fitness but had already inflicted significant damage on the visitors.

Despite numerous further attempts on goal, Borough scored just one more as Ryan Swallow finished off a nice move by Ryan Phillips.

The result moves them off the bottom of the table into 14th and they will hope to improve on this further as they travel to Wisbech St Mary on Saturday (3pm).

l Meanwhile, Haverhill Borough Reserves have withdrawn from the Kershaw Senior A.