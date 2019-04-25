There’s a saying about buses – you wait ages for one and then three turn up at once – and it also seems to apply to Haverhill Borough.

Only Borough fans had to wait more than three months for their first victory of the year, but they have now won three and remained unbeaten over their last four outings in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

They went into the busy Easter weekend with back-to-back victories behind them and the relief of having done just enough to guarantee their league status.

Haverhill Borough v Downham Town - Swallow.Pic - Richard Marsham. (9028251)

The side in 16th place hosted 17th-placed Needham Market Reserves on Friday night looking to put some distance between them, but had to settle for a goalless draw in a tight fixture.

It was their only 0-0 draw of the season in all competitions and just their third clean sheet in the league campaign.

But it set them up well for Easter Monday’s visit from AFC Sudbury Reserves, the third league fixture in a row against the division’s reserve teams, who they overcame 4-2 after going ahead in the first five minutes.

Rory Bone hit a low drive from 30 yards to put Borough a goal to the good in the first few minutes, with the 1-0 score remaining to the interval.

Liam Moir then scored the side’s second in the 50th minute before the team’s top scorer Craig Pruden made it 3-0 after 62 minutes.

Pruden has hit a rich vein of form late on this season, with goals in six of the club’s last eight outings.

Ryan Swallow then extended the lead to 4-0 with a goal inthe 72nd minute, before the visitors gave their hosts a fright with goals in the 84th and 87th minutes.

They have just one more league fixture, away to Debenham LC on Saturday (3pm) as they wrap up a strong finish to what has proved to a difficult season.

Following forced demotion due to off-the-field issues last season, they have had three managers, multiple squad changes and have subsequently found life at Step 6 tough, with 22 defeats from their 35 league fixtures.