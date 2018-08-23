Borough rock up late but in good form

Fashionably late, I believe that’s what its called. As if they had been waiting, poised in the wings and lulling us all into a false sense of security, before Haverhill Borough finally arrived at the party on Tuesday night, slightly breathless and clutching the cheapest bottle from the offy.

Well, not quite. They obliterated Cornard United, in the footballing equivalent of watching Swan Lake at the Bolshoi, of watching Les Miserables on Broadway (both good things by the way).

After two slender 3-2 defeats and that derby defeat, Scott Hiskey’s men have well and truly shed the monkey off their back and can now look ahead with confidence.

West Wratting, on the other side, look like they arrived at the party a little early and have already peaked, as they were beaten at home for the second time in 18 months (or a week, depending on how you look at it).

They lost to last season’s closest competitors Great Shelford. It should be pointed out that Foxton, who beat Michael Bavester’s men 5-1 last week, went one better and won 6-1 on Tuesday, so that’s a bit of pride restored, but it is an alarming start that needs addressing sooner rather than later.

And, in the middle of the party, not really knowing what to expect, looking good but letting themselves down with their patter, would be Haverhill Rovers.

Winning a lot of friends and style points, a 2-0 win on Saturday and a 1-1 draw with Newmarket Town on Tuesday night is a neat way of putting opening defeats to the division’s big hitters behind them.

However, Newmarket were down to 10 men for a long period and Marc Abbott will perhaps be kicking himself that it’s only four points on the board and not six.

Meanwhile, Linton Granta are showing themselves to be the dark horses of the Kershaw Premier as they began in style, winning 2-1 at Ely City Reserves in their first match.

With no game mid-week due to a suspect postponement that seems to be more to do with opponents Cambridge City Development, Granta will have to wait until Saturday to play again.

It’s a very tasty looking tie against Great Shelford that will be a good gauge of how far up the table they can hope to finish this year.

Moving on, we should mention the sad news that Haverhill Borough Reserves will not be taking up their place in Senior A this season, as one of three teams who have bowed out as the division is shorn from 16 teams to 13.

Whilst the ins and outs of the decision have not quite become clear, Borough Res are just one of many teams who have fallen gracefully by the wayside recently, perhaps indicating a worrying trend.

Almost 550 people voted on our Twitter page in a poll about the reasons behind this trend, with many more opinions voiced – 45 per cent of you said it was due to ‘no commitment’.

Hopefully this is just a phase and not a sign of the times.