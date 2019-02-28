Kevin Parsons is remaining optimistic about overcoming one of Haverhill Borough’s worst ever losing streaks.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club have shipped 35 goals for a payback of just five in their last seven outings in all competitions, including Saturday’s 5-1 away loss to Norwich CBS. They have not won in 10 attempts, with only one draw in that period.

Despite his club failing to secure a league point since December 29, the manager – whose time at the helm coincides with their losing streak – is confident the tide will soon turn in their favour.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reseves..Pictured: Kevin Parsons...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7410644)

“I’m still not worried,” he said. “In my role, I know I am here for the long term and, with the team, it will take time to play the way I want.

“It’s just that first one, that first result, that we need to get off the mark – once we get one, I’m sure things will quickly change.

“We just need one result to get going again and I’m confident that we will turn it around and soon.

“Confidence really is the problem here, as soon as one goal goes in, our heads drop.”

He said their most recent 5-1 defeat was not reflective of the performance, with Borough ‘matching March’ for much of the game.

“They were more clinical in front of goal,” Parsons said. “But we still competed all the way through and we were probably a little unlucky as well.

“We were leading at 20 minutes through Jack Martin, but we then conceded four goals in about 20 minutes, and it was always going to be an uphill battle from there.”

Borough (15th) will host Ipswich Wanderers (10th) on Saturday in the league, having exited at the quarter-final stage of the Suffolk Senior Cup to them on February 9 via a 2-0 defeat.

Former Newmarket Town player Richard Chadwick (pictured here for The Jockeys in 2016 against Felixstowe & Walton United) has signed for Haverhill Borough. Picture: Mark Westley

“This Saturday represents a good opportunity to turn things around, we played Ipswich only three weeks ago so we know all about them, and we only lost by two goals,” he said.

“It’s been our best result in that period, I’m definitely optimistic about our chances.

“There have been so many positives, despite the results.”

He said he also hopes to have the services of former Ely City and Newmarket Town striker Richard Chadwick for Saturday, with the player – who moves from a player-assistant manager role at Kershaw League club Milton FC – expected to be registered by the weekend.

He added that he hopes to also bring in more players before the end of the season but admitted to meeting difficulties in attracting players at this time of the season.